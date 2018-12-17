Menu
(back l-r) Moesha Cameron, (front l-r) Mackeesha Lewis, Courtney Webb-Thompson and Edyn Nipps show off some of their artwork they did as part of Aboriginal womens mentoring program at South Grafton High School. Adam Hourigan
Connecting to their art and each other

Adam Hourigan
17th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
THE art that lined the walls of South Grafton High School hall attracted high priase last week at a special showing, and it wasn't just a connection to the work that was made.

The art was created as part of a program for young Aboriginal women at the school called Little Big Djinders, or little big sisters, as older students took on a mentoring role for younger indigenous students.

"It's been very succesful and rewarding. They sare a credit to themselves, their parents and their school,” South Grafton High Aboriginal Student Learning Support Officer Wendy Dalton said.

The program has been running for the past term, and this term they chose to do Aboriginal art, which Miss Dalton said gave them a connection not only to each other, but to their heritage.

"They're learning a lot about our culture, which is a rich culture... but the main thing is that it is really good therapy for them,” she said.

Mentor Moesha Cameron said she felt that they not only gained a connection to their culture, but to the girls they had mentor.

"We didn't really know each other, and as soon as we started out painting program, we felt really close,” she said.”

"I feel we've gotten a connection to our past... you can tell the stories about the ancestors through the paintings.”

Ms Dalton, who provided a mentor role for the program said the 19 students produced 45 pieces of work, and the program would continue into next year, consisting of events like camping trips and beauty courses for the girls.

