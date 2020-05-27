Menu
Artist Debby Taylor with Westlawn students.
Connecting with our indigenous community

27th May 2020 3:00 PM
NOT long ago, Debbie Taylor, a local indigenous artist came along to school to meet the student members of The Bundjalung newsletter group. Debbie greeted us by saying her name and where she is from. This is a common way to greet each other. She shared her art and encouraged us not to be afraid to use bright colours to make our designs stand out.

We listened to two local stories that connect us to our land and people. The first one was ‘Dirrangun’, written by Lucy Daley and illustrated by Bronwyn Bancroft.

The second was ‘Remembering Lionsville’ by Bronwyn Bancroft. We also learnt that it used to take a whole day to get to town from Baryulgil in a sulky. No one knew what a sulky was. We guessed it was like chucking a tantrum, only to find out that it’s a vehicle like a horse and cart.

Westlawn student get lessons in indigenous dance.
Indigenous Games Day

Every year, students at Westlawn Public School participate in a range of enjoyable Indigenous games across all grades at our school. Students rotate through each activity which is led by our Year 6 students. These activities provide students with an opportunity to experience traditional Indigenous games, allowing all students to engage in fun, physical experiences together.

Solid Mob

Westlawn had an exciting visit from the Solid Mob from Ballina to show students the damage that smoking can do your health. In groups, students had to work together to complete a range of challenges navigating their way around the school, solving problems to access clues to direct them to the next challenge. Problem solving skills were enhanced in a range of interesting activities with all primary students inclusively working on increasing their understanding of the dangers of smoking.

Indigenous Dance Group

Students from Westlawn took part in a dance group led by Uncle Dean. After a lot of practice, the group nervously took to the stage and performed very well for the Primary School students. Well done Dean and the Dance Group.

