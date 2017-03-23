Connecting with the environment

HANNAH Brodin has always had a passion for the environment and now the Year 12 McAuley Catholic College student has been named the Clarence Valley Earth Hour ambassador.

"I've grown up being in a small town where we have to stick with what we've got, you're not in Grafton all the time so the whole community is resourceful,” the Minnie Water resident said.

On Saturday night, people from across the Clarence Valley will gather in Market Square for an evening dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Earth Hour.

Hannah will be there to help engage her generation and encourage them to be more concious of the environment.

"It's important to me because my generation is a bit blind,” she said.

"Although we were born into a generation where solar panels and conserving energy is not foreign, we're blind to the whole fact that our earth needs to be conserved for generations to come.”

It's Hannah's hope that because she is younger, she can reach her peers in a way that the older generations can't.

"Because I'm a younger figure in the community, I'm at the same level as people who can make a change,” she said.

"I have access (to them) through social media ... and being able to voice my opinion in the younger generations because people might be more likely to listen to younger people.”

Hannah said right now, people needed to be accepting of the issues we were facing with the environment and come together to help solve them.

"The over use of resources will definitely impact on my generation, but maybe not my parents generation, but we still need to work together,” she said.

"So some examples would be for my school ... don't throw rubbish on the ground and if you see rubbish just pick it up.

"It's really not that hard to just not put it there in the first place.

"I also think a lot of people don't understand the concept of recycling, we need to explain recycling to people and reusing.”

The Clarence Valley Earth Hour celebrations will have free mandala magic and belly dancing workshops starting at 5pm and live youth performances featuring Anaya Reimer, Maeve Grant, Ryan Kemp, Jason Reynolds, Jordan Smith, Smokestack and The Deadfish Handshakes from 6pm.

Food and drink will be available at the celebrations.