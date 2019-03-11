Connor fires warning shots ahead of finals

CRICKET: GDSC Easts all-rounder Shannon Connor fired a warning shot to the rest of the GDSC Premier League finalists after almost delivering an unthinkable win for his side.

Connor cleared the pickets at Ellem Oval nine times and found the rope a further four on his way to 88, as Easts fell only 20 runs short of a 259-run chase against minor premiers Brothers Clocktower Hotel.

It was a well-paced run chase from the Easts side, who were aiming to keep their place in the Premier League's top two sides heading into the semi-finals.

Easts' captain Sam John (27) led from the front putting together partnerships with Hugh Cameron (6) and Brad Knight (21).

The middle order would continue to get starts but Jake Kroehnert (4 for 59 off 20) kept the pressure on with regular wickets.

That was until the dangerous Connor walked to the wicket with the side at 5-93.

Connor and Ryan Spies (20) would put on 72 for the sixth wicket before the all-rounder also put on 40 opposite his father Gary Connor (27).

But it was the second spell of seamer Billy Weatherstone (4 for 44 off 15.1) that would bring Connor unstuck, and leaving the tail exposed.

Weatherstone would quickly wrap up the final two wickets to bowl Easts out for 239 off 59.1 overs.

Easts fell to third spot on the ladder and will become the first Premier League side to play finals for the club in six years.

FINAL STANDINGS: 95 Brothers, 73 Tuc-Cop GI Hotel, 69 GDSC Easts, 45 Tuc-Cop Earthmoving, 39 South Services, 30 Coutts Crossing, 27 Westlawn.

BROTHERS V GDSC EASTS

At Ellem Oval

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Tony Blanch, Paul Ensby

Brothers 1st Innings 259

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

A Tredinnich c Lucas b JS Weatherstone 14

H Cameron c Lucas b BJ Weatherstone 6

SJ John c T Kinnane b Kroehnert 27

B Knight c Lawrence b Kroehnert 21

C Brophy c Firth b Kroehnert 15

R Spies c Lynch b Kroehnert 20

S Connor b BJ Weatherstone 88

J Martin run out (BJ Weatherstone) 10

G Connor b BJ Weatherstone 27

R Gillett b BJ Weatherstone 2

J Harrison not out 0

Extras (b 3, lb 4, w 1, nb 1) 9

ALL-OUT for 239

Overs: 59.1

FoW: 1-14(A Tredinnich) 2-47(H Cameron) 3-67(SJ John) 4-82(B Knight) 5-93(C Brophy) 6-165(R Spies) 7-190(J Martin) 8-230(S Connor) 9-238(R Gillett) 10-239(G Connor)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 9-1-56-1, BJ Weatherstone 15.1-4-44-4, DJ Lucas 5-4-6-0, AJ Kinnane 9-2-45-0, J Kroehnert 20-3-59-4, J Firth 1-0-22-0

BROTHERS Clocktower Hotel won first innings by 20 runs.

TUC-COP GI HOTEL V WESTLAWN JACA HOTEL

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Umpires: David Honeybrook

Westlawn 1st Innings 65

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings 6(dec)-111

Westlawn 2nd Innings 55

Tuc-Cop 2nd Innings

TA Cootes not out 6

MJ Dougherty not out 8

ZERO wickets for 14

Overs: 1.1

Bowling: T Singh 1-0-10-0, BJ Inmon 0.1-0-4-0