Connors nets Aussie Roots Music Award

COOL-LOOKING: Tullara Connors with her Australian Roots Music Award for Best EP.

RAMORNIE singer/ songwriter Tullara Connors has pipped more than 80 entries to take out the coveted Australian Roots Music Award for Best EP.

The award was presented to Connors for her debut release Better Hold On during the Nimbin Roots Festival where the annual ceremony was held this year.

This was the second year for the ARMAs where a panel of music industry judges whittled down the overwhelming number of submissions across Australia to five finalists in each of the three categories.

Connors also made the finals in the Best Song category for Too Many, but she said she was really happy to win the EP title because it was a reward for her hard work and it was a "cool-looking trophy".

Tullara Connors Too Many: Nominated for Song of the Year at the Australian Roots Music Awards is the first single from her winning-Ep Too Many



This was the first awards she had entered and she said she put a lot of work and money into producing a quality recording.

"I was really lucky to work with Aurora Jane in Melbourne who recorded and produced the EP," she said.

"I spent a year keeping my eye out for someone I could work with.

"I didn't want to record with just anyone.

"I could have just approached a studio in Sydney with a well- known producer and paid them $10,000.

"I wanted to work with someone who wanted to work with me and believed in what I was doing."

Connors' recording was sent to a producer in Los Angeles who works with bands including The Black Keys and Arctic Monkeys.

"We really put the effort in to make it quality and I liked the songs we ended up using," she said.

Connors said she would keep pushing her now award-winning EP, with plans to record her first full-length album next year.

"I had 23 songs and had to choose six for the EP so I've still go quite a few left," she said.

"I'll probably write some new ones too.

"I'm always writing and haven't hit writer's block at this point so I'll keep doing it."

She said most of her songs were usually crafted "at mum's" at Ramornie.

"I usually start with some weird mumbling mumbo jumbo and it eventually turns into words and go from there," she said.

"I don't start with a topic and can't really write in front of other people.

"I started writing a couple when I was in New Zealand recently and recorded things on my phone.

"I've probably got 1000 different voice recordings on there."