Conor McGregor is coming back.
Sport

Explosive McGregor bombshell announced

4th Aug 2018 7:54 AM

UFC president Dana White has confirmed Conor McGregor will make his return to the sport this year against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman hasn't stepped into the Octagon since 2016 but will face Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap at UFC 229 on October 6.

It was widely tipped McGregor's return bout would be against Nurmagomedov and while neither man was present at a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday (AEST) to promote UFC 229, White delievered the news fight fans have been waiting for.

"They're not here, unfortunately," White said. "But the fight is done. October, Las Vegas. It's on, ladies and gentlemen."

More to come ...

