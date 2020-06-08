Conservation group speaks up on World Environment Day

BURNT OUT: What remains of Myrtle State Forest near Casino.

A LOCAL conservation group is calling on people to speak up as World Environment Day is celebrated worldwide.

North East Forest Alliance wants the community to demand State and Federal Governments take urgent action to avoid “climate chaos” by speeding up the transition to renewable energy.

The group want this to coincide with a protection and regeneration of existing forests in order to remove excess carbon from the atmosphere.

NEFA spokesperson Dailan Pugh said the Australia was already being ravished by droughts, heatwaves and bushfires fed by climate heating.

“With many populations of Australia’s unique species crashing, the Great Barrier Reef dying before our eyes, and rainforests burning, we need to raise our voices now and demand action.

“If we heat the planet by just another degree the mass die off of trees in tropical rainforests will make 75% of them into carbon sources rather than sinks.”

“We can’t afford to lose our forests as we rely upon them to absorb one-third of the CO2 released from burning fossil fuels. Without forests to mop up our mess we have no chance of avoiding the worst.

Mr Pugh said halting the degradation of forest ecosystems had the potential to contribute over one-third of the total climate change mitigation scientists say is required by 2030.

“Logging has more than halved the carbon stored in north-east NSW’s State Forests, and now the Forestry Corporation want to reduce it further by burning 400,000 tonnes of trees every year for electricity,” he said.

“If logging of north-east NSW’s native forests were stopped tomorrow they would begin sequestering in the order of 26 per cent of NSW’s annual carbon emissions as they regain their lost carbon.

“We need to urgently stop logging of public native forests and offer private owners financial incentives to protect their forests. As last year’s fires showed time is fast running out. People must now raise their voices to stop our descent into climate chaos.”