Conservationists: Adani move an 'arrogant' PR stunt

Heavy equipment has arrived on site at the Adani coal mine in Central Queensland

Heavy equipment has arrived on site at the Adani coal mine in Central Queensland Cath Friel

CONSERVATIONISTS have dubbed Adani's decision to move heavy machinery to the site of its Carmichael mine an "arrogant" PR stunt.

Lock the Gate Alliance spokeswoman Carmel Flint likened the mining giant's actions to that of a bully, claiming the company still had "significant" environmental approvals and court challenges outstanding.

"This is an arrogant attempt by Adani to bully the Queensland Government and ram through these management plans," she said.

Similar accusations were made by Adani about the Alliance's continued barrage of opposition to the State Government about the project.

The response comes after the company this morning announced equipment had been moved to the Charmichael site in preparation to begin development on the mine's surrounding infrastructure.

Ms Flint said the company still had outstanding management approvals for the black throated finch and groundwater dependant ecosystems.

An Adani spokeswoman rebutted this, saying the company had been transparent about not having yet secured this final approval. She said the delay in approving the management plan was a way for the government to try to delay the project.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said the company has met all of the Queensland Government's criteria, but keep seeing the goal posts moved.

"We have met all of the stringent environmental conditions put in place by the State and we now have the funding in place to start delivering on jobs for people in central and northern Queensland," he said.

"Signing off our remaining plans should be a standard process, which the government has completed for scores of other mines and the coal seam gas industry.

"We have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months to accommodate the State Government's requirements and feedback within the pending management plans only to be now told at the eleventh hour that the State Government is not ready to endorse these plans."

Lock the Gate Alliance has made it clear the group will continue to oppose the Adani project.