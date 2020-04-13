Conservationists and farmers unite over COVID-19

24,000 people could be out working ion the land if the Government agrees to fund a plan put forward by conservation and land management groups.

24,000 people could be out working ion the land if the Government agrees to fund a plan put forward by conservation and land management groups.

FARMERS and conservationists have united to call on governments to invest in conservation and land management.

More than 70 farming, conservation and land management organisations across the country, including the National Farmers Federation and Landcare, have proposed a $4 billion stimulus package to help the environment and get people back into work.

In a letter written to all state Premiers and the Prime Minister, the groups outlined how the proposal could help provide jobs to 24,000 people who could undertake critical projects such as weed and pest control, river restoration and bushfire recovery.

The organisations said that investment in a jobs-rich conservation and land management program could be part of the bridge to recovery for Australia as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

“Over the years, conservation and land management organisations have mobilised hundreds of thousands of volunteers and workers.” Landcare chair Doug Mumann said.

“In these challenging times, we want to play our part in providing meaningful work for those that need it.

“The conservation and land management sector stand ready to support the delivery of economic stimulus measures once social distancing measures are eased. Community organisations and the farm sector will be critical in ensuring this rolls out across the landscape.”

The organisations have been engaging closely with federal and state policy makers and say that developing this package early will allow for good program design and the opportunity to learn the lessons of past programs.

If funding is committed, then projects can be developed, partnerships formed and positions advertised, so the program can hit the ground running as social distancing measures are eased.