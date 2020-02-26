Conservationists and loggers almost united

CONSERVATIONISTS and loggers might not always agree, but they are united in their concern over new planning laws to protect koalas – albeit for different reasons.

Coming into effect on March 1, the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy aims to redefine the concept of “core koala habitat” and make it easier for councils to identify koala habitat when preparing Koala Plans of Management.

The plans have been met with trepidation from all sides, with representatives of North East Forest Alliance and Timber NSW critiquing the increase in the number of koala tree species from 10 to 123.

NEFA spokesperson Dailan Pugh said the previous list was inadequate but the new list was “over the top” and risked creating a scenario where the most important trees were not protected.

“Koalas are very fussy eaters,” Mr Pugh said.

“What we need to do is identify koala feed trees at a local level, they vary across the landscape in different LGAs.

“If it comes down to protecting only a few trees and not a whole area then we need to make sure we are protecting the right trees.”

Steve Dobbyns, a director of Timber NSW, said there needed to be recognition of the hierarchy of feed tree species, formed under the previous SEPP 44.

“The Koala Habitat Protection SEPP fails to recognise these distinctions and instead rates all 123 feed tree species equally, which means that areas without any primary or secondary feed trees present could be captured under the SEPP as core koala habitat,” he said.

Mr Dobbyns said the plan – intended to simplify planning processes in urban areas – could have an adverse effect on private native forestry operations and agricultural land use in rural areas.

He said an online mapping system which now categorised large swathes of land covered by the new SEPP could create more issues, despite being designed to help give landowners clarity on the existence of potential koala habitat.

“DPIE’s pitch that the maps will save both landowners/developers and council time and money of flora and fauna surveys is misleading, as both maps are far-reaching, broad, inaccurate and lacking in detail to provide the clarity that would allow that,” he said.

“For example, the Site Investigation Area for Koala Plans of Management Map covers the majority of vegetation types across the landscape right down to individual paddock trees.

“In fact, the mapping will likely add cost, as landowners, developers, farmers, etc. will be forced to undertake flora and fauna surveys to disprove the mapping.”

But Mr Pugh said the mapping system was inadequate and took issue with what he saw as a “dumbing down” of the system.

He the need for developers to prepare site specific Koala Plans of Management – requiring surveys – had been removed.

“They used to have to surveys (for koalas) in likely habitat, there were problems with how that was being implemented but the general principal is you have to look before you develop,” he said.

“If you don’t look you don’t find, if you don’t find you don’t protect.”

He called on the government to take the burden of local councils by undertaking comprehensive mapping of core koala habitat and facilitate the development of Comprehensive Koala Plans of Management.

Those plans, which had been in existence since 1995 had been grossly under used by councils and Mr Pugh said at the current rate it would take 300 years before all the required plans were prepared.

“Koalas can’t wait that long. We need to get this sorted as soon as possible and if we are going to protect koalas we have to protect core koala habitat which means going out and looking for it,” he said.

“I am appalled that we are winding back protections for koalas and we are not stepping forward and doing what has been known since 1995 we need to do, which is to identify core koala habitat.”

Planning Minister Rob Stokes has been approached for comment.