Clarence Valley Conservatorium Director Adam Wills and Management Committee Chairperson, Jenny Worrell welcome the grant with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.
Conservatorium grant to shine light on students

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Nov 2018 11:49 AM
THERE'LL be more time in the spotlight for Clarence Valley Conservatorium students after a NSW government grant to help update their facilities.

Mr Gulaptis said the upgrade would include a modern lighting system, improved stage surface and disability access ramp.

"The conservatorium has been a leading performing arts centre in our region since it was established in the 1930s by the Sisters of Mercy,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Up to 200 students go through the door each week for music lessons and tutoring along with a range of concerts and performances from visiting artists held throughout the year.

"These improvements will make the conservatorium more modern and functional for students to learn and audiences to enjoy performances.

"It will also elevate the conservatorium as the leading performing arts organisation in the Clarence Valley.”

The project is funded through the Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure Grants program, which reinvests poker machine tax revenue back into worthy community projects.

More than $50 million in funding is being provided during this current term of government for projects across sport and recreation, emergency preparedness, and arts and culture,” Mr Toole said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

