Clarence Valley Conservatorium will host a special St Cecilia's concert this Sunday.
Music

Conservatorium to pay tribute to patron saint of music

Adam Wills
18th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
THIS coming Sunday, November 22 the Clarence Valley Conservatorium will pay its dues to St Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians.

A yearly event where the CVCon tutors get to take centre stage our St Cecilia’s concert is a highlight of the performance calendar. And of course, it’s our opportunity to pay our respects to Sister Cecilia Moran, who we owe a great deal to, and who many Grafton residents learnt to play music with.

The concert will be held at 2pm on Sunday with a great line-up of tutors planned with a wide variety of music and drama performances throughout the evening. Performers will include Bronwyn Berman, Sharon Davidge, Ryan Enns, Greta Enns, Luke Gough, Adam Wills, Sarah Nicholls, Melissa Smith, Jayne Logan and Cherry Collins. Guest performers include Dom Ferry and Artistic Director of the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium Patrick Brearly. Tickets are available on the CVCon website or by phoning 6643 3555.

Grafton Daily Examiner

