Changes to school regulations due to the coronavirus has had an impact on how Clarence Valley Conservatorium has delivered music programs into schools.
Conservatorium working to bring music to children

Adam Wills, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au
27th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
RECENT changes within school regulations have seen drastic changes to the way that some programs are delivered into schools. The new restrictions stop the delivery of group playing of wind instruments and singing from occurring in schools. We are working with all schools where Conservatorium programs are delivered so that lessons can continue on a one-to-one basis. At this point it’s hard to know how long this arrangement will last, but we will be monitoring and reviewing the situation weekly.

For all those of you who are missing being able to see live music don’t forget there are still a plethora of events that are available digitally. One great source for a whole variety of music and spoken word including classical concerts, contemporary concerts and cabaret is the Sydney Opera House. The Sydney Opera House digital season is available at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/digital and features a vast amount of on demand content as well as live concerts and conversations. This Sunday at 4pm is a conversation focusing on encouraging workplaces and institutions to embrace diversity and create change within.

And speaking of live concerts – limited tickets for Taikoz and for Jane Rutter are now available at https://cvcon.com.au/whats-on/ and are selling quickly.

