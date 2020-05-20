Consistency key as Grafton Netball Association scraps finals

Wildcats celebrate their win in the GNA Division 5 grand final between City Sapphires and Northside Wildcats at Westward Park last season. Players will have to remain consistent across the season with no finals in 2020.

NETBALL:As other sports eye a July return, Grafton Netball Association has locked in dates for a reformed 2020 season.

Starting on July 4, netball in Grafton will be one of the first sports to return after government restrictions ease at the end of June.

GNA publicity officer Brooke Burton made the announcement on the association’s Facebook page on Monday following a media release from Netball Australia including Return to Netball Guidelines.

“We will be commencing our senior and junior competition as well as the NetSetGo program on Saturday July 4 until September 26. This date works in line with the lifting of NSW Health order,” Burton said.

“This gives us 13 weeks of competition instead of the normal 15 weeks.”

Players will miss only two weeks but finals will not be held this year, with the winners being decided on consistency.

“In order to give everyone the maximum number of games possible, we have made the decision to not play semis and finals,” Burton said.

“At the end of the 13 rounds, first and second place will receive a trophy/medal.”

Burton was pleased the association could give players their money’s worth in registration fees.

“As the cost to run the competition will remain the same, as only two weeks are being lost, fees will not be reduced,” she said.

“Further updates will be provided once more information is available.”

The Netball Australia guidelines were developed in line with the Australian Institute of Sport Framework for Rebooting Sport to provide a baseline of standards for reintroduction.

The four-stage incorporates education of stakeholders, assessment of environment, assessment of risk and delivery.

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner said the priority was to preserve public health by minimising the risk of community transmission as netball resumed.

“It’s exciting to be preparing for the return of community netball across the country. Netball plays such a key role in the lives of more than one million Australians and we’re delighted it will be beginning to take place around Australia in the coming weeks,” Fechner said.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring we limit the spread of COVID-19 as we return to sport, and these guidelines provide a solid framework for associations and clubs.”

Burton said she “can’t wait to see everyone back at the courts” as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ease.

For more information, contact your club delegate.