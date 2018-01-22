Consistent seamer takes first senior grade five-fa

MR CONSISTENCY: Tucabia seamer Tyson Blackadder picked up his first five-wicket haul in senior cricket against GDSC Easts.

TUCABIA v EASTS: While at times he feels like the unsung hero of the Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel attack, there was no stopping young seamer Tyson Blackadder as he went on a rampage through the GDSC Easts line-up.

Blackadder had the cherry on a string as he brought up a maiden senior cricket five-wicket-haul at Lower Fisher Park.

What was started by the good work of strike pair Brad Chard (2 for 6 off 4.2) and Chris Adamson (1 for 27 off 5) was finished off well by Blackadder (5 for 16 off 7) and Brayden Pardoe (2 for 10 off 8) as Easts' lower order capitulated in the hot sun.

"It was just a good day for it,” Blackadder said. "It was moving a bit early on for the other quicks, I came on after Addo's spell and let a few go.

"It was just persistence in the right spots and good lines and was lucky enough to get a few wickets.

"(Adamson and Chard) started it off really well for us with a few quick wickets, and heaped the pressure on the batsmen and I just came in and kept persistent on the batsmen to make the wrong mistakes.”

GDSC Easts lost their last five wickets for only six runs as the side fell for only 88. English import Mack Spencer was the lone shining light for the Easts side, hitting five boundaries on his way to 29.

Blackadder said the haul gave him a good chance to rub it in against his more experienced opening duo.

"It is good to get a few more wickets than Addo and Chardy for once and stir them up a bit,” he said. "All jokes aside it is a good attack to be a part of and a great club. As long as we are winning games it's good.”

But it was almost a game they didn't win with the top order struggling early on in the run chase before a quickfire 45 from Tom Cootes saw them home.

"We got there in the end but it definitely felt hard at times,” Blackadder said.

TUC-COP GI HOTEL V GDSC EASTS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: GDSC Easts

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

H Cameron c Woods b Pardoe 10

S Connor b Adamson 1

JJ Watters b Chard 1

M Spencer c Woods b Pardoe 29

T Gerrard lbw b Blackadder 12

M Robins c Ryan b Blackadder 15

B Knight b Chard 3

G Connor c Chard b Blackadder 0

BJ Shaw b Blackadder 0

M Cooper b Blackadder 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 15, nb 2) 17

ALL-OUT for 88

Overs: 32.2

FoW: 1-7(S Connor) 2-9(JJ Watters) 3-27(H Cameron) 4-55(T Gerrard) 5-69(M Spencer) 6-82(G Connor) 7-85(M Robins) 8-87(BJ Shaw) 9-88(M Cooper) 10-88(B Knight)

Bowling: B Chard 4.2-1-6-2(1nb, 3w), CA Adamson 5-0-27-1(6w), BR Pardoe 8-3-10-2(2w), TJ Blackadder 7-2-16-5(3w), TA Cootes 8-3-29-0(1w)

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

DJ Cootes c Robins b G Connor 8

B Ryan b S Connor 0

T Bultitude b S Connor 4

AJ Buchanan not out 17

BR Pardoe c Robins b G Connor 0

TA Cootes not out 45

Extras (b 1, lb 4, w 12, nb 1) 18

FOUR wickets for 92

Overs: 24.3

FoW: 1-2(B Ryan) 2-11(T Bultitude) 3-27(DJ Cootes) 4-29(BR Pardoe)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 8-3-24-0, S Connor 6-0-12-2, G Connor 4.2-0-12-2, JJ Watters 6-0-39-0