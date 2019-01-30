Consistent teen produces rides of his life

CAMPDRAFT: With a consistent performance, Woodford Island teenager Jeremy Ensby shocked the competition to take out the highest aggregate at the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association national finals.

Going up against the nation's top 25 competitors in the encouragement draft at Tamworth, Jeremy was the only rider to earn a score across the three events.

He scored an 82 in the first event, 85 in the second and 77 on the final day to take out the Diamond Wool Pad Co Encouragement Rider Aggregate by a margin of 22 points on his horse Ima Peppy Roy Boy.

It was an incredible effort for the 17-year-old, who was the youngest competitor in the field.

Jeremy's mother, Pru, watched on from the side of the ring, becoming more proud of her son with each ride.

"It was just amazing, he was consistent and that is what he needed to be,” she said.

"He was really nervous going into the competition but he just focused on the little things.

"It was very hot at Tamworth and he was just very mindful of his horse, making sure he had plenty of water and swapping him into the shade as the sun moved around in the sky. I think that helped to calm him down.”

A few phone calls between Jeremy and campdrafting mentor Casino's Nigel Rippon also helped when it came time to get in the saddle.

"Nigel has a lot to do with the ABCRA as a judge and a competitor and he has just taken Jeremy under his wing the past couple of years,” Pru said.

"I know they had several chats together over the weekend and Nigel just helped to keep him on the straight and narrow.”

It was a special moment for the Woodford Island horseman, with his grandmother, Margaret Brossman, also watching on from the crowd.

"She is 85 and it was great that she got to see it and experience it,” Pru said.

"She would be his second biggest fan, behind me of course, and she was straight on the phone to all of her friends.”

Jeremy was not the only Clarence campdrafter to go above and beyond, after Big River Campdraft Club's Rachael Paul placed equal fourth overall in the ladies' rider event on her stallion Burrandah Hellrazor.

Paul also finished equal first in the second round of the ladies' draft.

It was also a big weekend for the Morgan family, with their stallion Yoorana Copper Acres finishing as the runner-up novice horse at national finals.