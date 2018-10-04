Menu
The site on Brisbane Rd at Booval where Constable Peter McAulay was allegedly struck by teenagers driving a stolen car.
Crime

Critical cop ‘able to communicate with family’

by Jacob Miley
4th Oct 2018 3:22 AM
THE young police officer fighting for life after allegedly being struck down by a stolen car almost a week ago is communicating with family and hospital staff, as he shows "slight signs" of improvement.

Constable Peter McAulay, 24, remains in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital with his family by his side.

Constable Peter McAulay is reportedly showing “slight signs of improvement” in Princess Alexandra Hospital.
Queensland Police confirmed the young officer continued to "show slight signs of improvement".

"Const McAulay has been able to communicate with family and medical staff at the PA Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, including being able to be sat up in bed," a QPS spokesman said.

Const McAulay suffered serious head and internal injuries after being struck by the vehicle, allegedly driven by two teenagers at Booval, west of Brisbane, last Thursday.

