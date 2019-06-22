Menu
LINE UP: Grafton police officer Sergeant Travis Paul and Grafton Line Dancers teacher Alison Bathgate will team up with a line dancing routine at Stars of Clarence - Dance for Cancer at Saraton Theatre on Friday, June 28. Show your support by donating to Travis's fundraising page at starsofclarence2019.everydayhero.com/au/travis-paul.
News

Constable trades badge for dancing shoes

Bill North
by
22nd Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAFTON police constable Travis Paul is among the eight stars aiming to raise crucial funds for Cancer Council's Stars Of Clarence - Dance For Cancer.

The event will showcase local personalities and professional dance instructor duos at the Saraton Theatre next Friday, June 28.

Travis is partnered with Grafton Line Dancers leader Alison Bathgate.

Away from work, the father of three is a weekend warrior on the rugby field and coach of his children's sporting teams.

"I've often been asked 'what's it like being a police officer?'. Well I can tell you I'm just a regular guy. I'm not that different to most people apart from the fact I wear a gun at work," he said.

Like most people, Travis has been closely touched by cancer.

"I lost my uncle 12 months ago to cancer," he said. "Watching him battle for so long only to fade away to nothing is devastating.

"I also recently found out one of my fellow brothers in blue from Coffs Harbour has been given the devastating news that he has terminal cancer. Such horrible news for any person to hear, but for a father of two young children is absolutely heartbreaking."

Travis will be in safe hands with his partner, who started line dancing in 1995. "A friend literally dragged me to my first line dance class, and I was hooked from day one," Alison said.

She is motivated to play her part too in helping raise awareness.

"I have been lucky enough to be cancer free so far but have seen friends and family go through the worst experiences fighting cancer, so any way I can help will be good," she said.

"Plus it sounds like a lot of fun."

Visit saraton.com/Promotion/ Stars-Of-Clarence to purchase tickets.

