Construction fences signal new beginning for Yamba SES unit

George Szekely, Unit Controller Yamba SES and other Yamba SES members outside the future home of the unit in Fairtrader Drive

George Szekely, Unit Controller Yamba SES and other Yamba SES members outside the future home of the unit in Fairtrader Drive Adam Hourigan

THE fences are up and the pegs are in the ground, and no one is happier than Yamba SES unit controller George Szekely.

Construction will soon begin on a new SES headquarters for the Yamba unit in the industrial area at Fairtrader Dr, replacing the current shed on the council depot.

"We've just outgrown it. There's no space for what we have here,” Mr Szekely said.

The current site is packed with with so many vehicles and boats it often takes time and logistics to access the equipment.

"It can take up to 20 minutes to get to something that's at the back, because we have to move what's in front of it out, and then put it all back,” Mr Szekely said.

"We also have other equipment stored off-site because we just can't fit it in.

"At the moment there's four trailers and a boat, and another boat and trailer at Maclean.”

Mr Szekely said because of the space restrictions, it also meant the unit was not in line to get newer resources.

"The service is looking at getting us a new storm truck and another boat, but it's pointless having it here because there's no place to put it,” he said.

"Everything in the new building will be purpose- built, there's a place for everything.”

With storage bays for the vehicles with individual exits and space to exit at the side of the building, the new headquarters will provide a base to expand the unit.

"The new shed will help get us volunteers. We'll have more room,” Mr Szekely said. "On a Tuesday night this place gets pretty packed. Now we'll have extra room to train as well.”

The project will be jointly funded, with the council helping pay for the SES building, while SES provides the fit-out.