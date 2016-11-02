24°
News

Construction of new bridge just got real

Clair Morton
| 20th Apr 2017 7:10 AM
The vessel Mauve Anne arrived enters Clarence Heads on Tuesday, 19th April, 2017 on its way to Harwood Marine where it will be kitted out with project-specific tools for the construction of the $240million Grafton Bridge.
The vessel Mauve Anne arrived enters Clarence Heads on Tuesday, 19th April, 2017 on its way to Harwood Marine where it will be kitted out with project-specific tools for the construction of the $240million Grafton Bridge. Roads & Maritime Services

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HUGE barge spanning close to 50 metres in length has entered the Clarence River in anticipation of construction of the new Grafton bridge.

According to a Roads and Maritime Services spokesman, the barge Maeve Anne, made a four- day trip from Sydney ahead of an extensive project specific fit out at Harwood Marine.

It was scheduled to cross the Yamba bar on Monday, but strong swells prevented it happening until Tuesday.

"The arrival of the 48 metre barge is a significant step in preparing for work to build the $240 million NSW Government-funded bridge" the spokesman said.

"The barge will spend about a fortnight at Harwood Marine where it will be fitted with equipment required specifically for the project, before travelling to Grafton."

Grafton Bridge constuction timeline photos.
Grafton Bridge constuction timeline photos. Roads and Maritime

Travelling on the barge is a 250 tonne crane which will be used to transfer materials, equipment and workers from the temporary jetty on the south side of the Clarence River to the barge itself.

"The barge will be needed for around 12 months... for piling, work to build bridge supports, installing bridge segments and the movement of staff to and from the river bank," the spokesman said.

The development comes as about 50 attendees of a Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting at the Clocktower Hotel were updated on the progress of the bridge project.

FULL HOUSE: AN update on the progression of the new Grafton bridge was given at the April Grafton Chamber of Commerce meeting, at the Clocktower Hotel.
FULL HOUSE: AN update on the progression of the new Grafton bridge was given at the April Grafton Chamber of Commerce meeting, at the Clocktower Hotel. Clair Morton

Roads and Maritime Services senior project manager Greg Nash said the next major milestone for the project was not far away, with the finer details of design close to being finished.

Levee work along the river edges is 80% complete, with about 800m left to build over a 5km stretch.

Attendees were also told to expect visible changes on the south bank of the river in coming weeks, with work starting on a temporary jetty and the establishment of a pre-cast yard where bridge segments will be fabricated.

Grafton Bridge constuction timeline photos.
Grafton Bridge constuction timeline photos. Roads and Maritime

Weather permitting, piling work in the river is expected to start late next month.

According to Fulton Hogan, the project is on track to have the first pre-cast bridge segments in place by the end of the year.

"Our heart and soul is in trying to get some segments up this year," project director Mark Stephenson said.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2019.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  barge clarence development clarence heads construction grafton bridge harwood marine rms yamba bar

Bumpy road a danger to all

Bumpy road a danger to all

Residents call for regular grading of the dirt section of James Creek Rd after safety concerns

TRAGEDY: Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

A woman died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way about 25km north of Grafton on Wednesday, 19th of April, 2017.

Fatality on Summerland Way 25km north of Grafton

League derby to feature on Footy Show

PRIME TIME: Channel 9 Footy Show host Erin Molan in the crowd at the local derby.

Footy Show set to air story about Danny Wicks and Grafton Ghosts.

60 year adventure for Glenn and Dawn

ADVENTUROUS SPIRIT: Dawn and Glenn Goodwin celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.

Couple met on a busy train to Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

Bumpy road a danger to all

Residents call for regular grading of the dirt section of James Creek Rd after safety concerns

Chamber rejects council's SRV approval

The new Grafton Chamber of Commerce president Katie Kelemec.

Chamber says SRV bad for business

Plenty of Easter holiday fun still to be had

WONDER BUILDERS: Daniel Lavender, Hugh Scott and Bethany Rigby were the top three builders in their heat at the Great LEGO Challenge.

Check out these school holiday activities in the Clarence Valley

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

ELSA Pataky moved across the world to raise a family with Chris Hemsworth. There was a big reason behind her relocation.

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

What's on the big screen this week

Gemma Arterton in a scene from the movie Their Finest.

Their Finest, Going in Style and Table 19 make their cinema debuts

Melbourne’s best hidden secrets revealed

Hosier Lane may not be a hidden gem, but it sure is a gem!

IT IS no secret Melbourne is the funky cousin to the other cities.

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix hit show comes under fire from Headspace for its content.

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

&quot;Craigmore on the Beach&quot; - Truly Spectacular

18/1 Queen Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 Auction

There are very few properties as special, and indeed fewer positions that are more impressive than this. Craigmore sits in an absolute oceanfront location...

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 SALE

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

THERE&#39;S NO TIME TO WAIT!

340 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 3 $325,000

In one of the quietest areas of Grafton and proudly one of the highest natural land heights (flood maps indicate 8.205m) there is already so much to love about 340...

Super Convenient

32 Gumnut Road, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $350,000

This brick and tile torrens title freestanding home has been lovingly maintained in very good condition and is ideally located, low in maintenance and packed with...

Super Keen To Sell Owner Reduces Price

25 Owen Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 4 Now $445,000

Convenient central location directly opposite nature reserve and sports field, this original brick home has something for the whole family. Ideal for the extended...

Add This to Your List!

335 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 3 $ 249,000

Offering a fantastic combination of both lifestyle and proximity to town 335 Armidale Road is set to suit a wide array of buyers. The home itself boasts two tidy...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!