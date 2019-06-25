Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People are feeling more optimistic about their finances but not the economy.
People are feeling more optimistic about their finances but not the economy.
Money

Consumer confidence edges up: ANZ

by Michael Mehr
25th Jun 2019 10:19 AM

CONSUMER confidence edged up marginally over the weekend, an ANZ survey suggests, as respondents felt optimistic about their finances despite gloom about the economy at large.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence index gained 0.1 per cent from the previous week, with respondents' perception of the country's current economic conditions - including the outlook for the next 12 months - down 6.9 per cent but the "time to buy a household item" metric jumping 6.1 per cent.

The weekly measure of sentiment, which is based on about 1,000 face-to-face interviews conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, recorded a 4.7 per cent increase regarding people's current financial conditions and a 0.2 per cent rise about their financial conditions over the next year.

More Stories

anz consumer confidence economic outlook economy finance

Top Stories

    Why are thousands turning away from Clarence beaches?

    premium_icon Why are thousands turning away from Clarence beaches?

    News Rougher surf, or fear of danger under the surface could be answer to why numbers plummeted across summer period

    Ex-Grafton Ghost trades footy boots for dancing shoes

    Ex-Grafton Ghost trades footy boots for dancing shoes

    News Grafton High teacher learns new moves to prepare for big dance

    • 25th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Fate of Glenreagh pool to be sealed

    Fate of Glenreagh pool to be sealed

    Council News The issue was put aside to be picked up again today

    • 25th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards