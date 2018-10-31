Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Consumers are sticking with their 'antique' appliances after the publication of Choice's longevity guide.
Consumers are sticking with their 'antique' appliances after the publication of Choice's longevity guide.
Technology

'They don’t make things like they used to!'

by Seniors News
31st Oct 2018 10:06 AM

THEY don't make them like they used to.

Never has that phrase rung truer than after Australia's leading consumer advocacy group, Choice, published its guide to the longevity of appliances.

Examining items such as fridges, washing machines and phones, Choice broke down how long each appliance should last depending on the money you spend.

But it wasn't too long before it became clear that the latest models just don't stack up against the old favourites.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

Taking to the organisation's Facebook page, Aussies consumers were quick to scoff at some of the ratings, such as a modern washing machine lasting just five years at the 'budget/entry level'.

"Nope. Washing machines, the pre-historic ones (sic) lasted and lasted," Helen Valen wrote.

"25+ (sic) years and still working … had to get replace them just cos we got sick of waiting for them to fail."

What about fridges? Choice rated them with a six-year lifespan on the budget level which topped out at 13 years on the 'high-end'.

"Our fridge now is 38 years old," Wak Julet remarked. "We bought it second hand then - still going excellently."

 Jenny Schultz agreed, bemoaning the loss of her beloved Kelvinator.

"It was still going strong 20 years after we bought it second hand when it was years old," she wrote.

And what about the appliances that didn't even make the list? Sure, it's great to know how long the television will last, but what about replacing the sewing machine?

"I have an antique singer sewing machine," Angelica Frandsen commented. "It's about 103 years old and still works amazingly!"

They really don't make them like they used to!

Read the full list of appliance life expectancy at Choice.

appliances choice consumers live-save longevity

Top Stories

    Dragon boats like you've never seen them before

    Dragon boats like you've never seen them before

    Water Sports Have a look at these stunning images of Sunday's Jacaranda Dragonboat Carnival

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    'Divide and rule situation' over asphalt batching plant

    premium_icon 'Divide and rule situation' over asphalt batching plant

    News Communities pitted against each other according to letter

    Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    premium_icon Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing up to eight months jail for assault

    Local Partners