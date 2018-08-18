Contact lens removed from eye after 28 years

"We concluded that the lens migrated into the eyelid following trauma and was dormant for 28 years."

A woman spent 28 years with a contact lens stuck in her eye after she assumed it had been knocked out during a game of badminton.

The lens was only discovered when the 42 year-old went to her GP when her upper left eyelid became swollen and droopy.

An MRI scan at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showed she had a cyst - with the rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lens lodged inside it.

It emerged that the woman, who has not been named, had been hit in the eye with a shuttlecock when she was 14 years old.

Both she and her mother thought that the contact lens was knocked out of her eye and lost. She never wore RGP lenses again.

The case came to light after it was reported in the British Medical Journal.

"This case report exhibits the longest time between traumatic RGP lens migration into the eyelid and presentation of eyelid swelling," said the authors of the case report.

"We concluded that the lens migrated into the eyelid following trauma and was dormant for 28 years."

Dr Sirjhun Patel, specialist registrar in ophthalmology, said the case was an "exceptional scenario".

"I would like to reassure patients that contact lenses are safe when used appropriately," he added.

"It is recommended to have regular checks ups from your optometrist and to always seek help when you have any concerns."