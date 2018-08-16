RFS to contain Ramornie fire before the wind hits

THE WEATHER isn't looking good for the Clarence Valley this afternoon with winds expected to push a fire burning along the Gwydir Highway towards Old Glen Innes Rd.

Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley acting district manager Helen Dickson said they are working to contain the fire so when the wind hits, they have more chance of controlling it.

"We've got dozers and aircraft dropping water at the moment," she said.

"We're putting all our resources into it currently.

"The SES is door knocking to make sure people are prepared and... to let them know they should be keeping an eye on the fire."

Some residents have opted to relocate, but no residents are being evacuated yet.