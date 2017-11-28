Container scheme 'stuff-up' in Clarence: Gulaptis

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has conceded that the container deposit scheme will not be operational in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys by the scheduled start date of December 1

"It's a stuff up and very frustrating, especially just before Christmas, but I ask everyone to be patient as more and more collection points will roll out as the scheme is introduced," Mr Gulaptis said.

CDS offers 10 cent refunds on eligible drink containers through a network of collection points such as reverse vending machines, over-the-counter sites like cafes, small grocers and newsagencies, and automated depots for high volumes of returns.

"CDS is an excellent initiative. In fact it is the greatest litter reduction program in the State's history which will deliver enormous environmental benefits," Mr Gulaptis said.

"But the rollout has had more than a few teething problems. I am not happy that drink prices have gone up but there are as yet no collection points in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys for locals to claim their refunds."

The nearest one is presently at Woolworths in Woolgoolga.

"When operational it won't just benefit the environment but provide opportunities to donate to charities or for sporting and community organisations to fundraise, " he said.

"I encourage any business that wants to participate and become a collection point to make enquiries with the Network Operator, TOMRA Cleanaway, or visit their website www.tcnsw.com.au."