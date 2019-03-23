Contenders cast their votes early

THE key players hit the booths early this morning as an election eve poll predicts a tight Coalition victory.

As voters go to the polls, the candidates were out and about making a last ditch effort to convince the voters to back them with Nationals candidate Chris Gulaptis saying that the electorate was seeing the benefits of a well run economy.

"We made some hard decisions and we have turned it around and that's why we are seeing these infrastructure investments,” he said.

"You can't built it unless you have the money and we are building stadiums as well as schools, to be a well rounded society you need to have all these things.”

Shooters, Fishers Farmers candidate Steve Cansdell, casting his vote at South Grafton Public School, said that he had a busy day ahead visiting polling booths around the electorate and supporting his volunteers.

"South Grafton Public has been a strong booth of mine over the years so I am starting here,” he said

"I'll then be filling an esky full of ice and water heading to the to all different booths and thanking the volunteers who have supported me.”

"I came into this wanting to shake the tree and I really think we have shaken it pretty well.”

Country Labor candidate, Trent Gilbert, also started his day in up-river, casting his vote at nearby Grafton High School and sounded up-beat.

"I'm still feeling good, a lot of people have already made up their minds which is a growing trend within the electorate.

"I feel now that we are almost passengers, we now just have to wait for the decision.”

A Newspoll conducted for the Australian has seen the Coalition edge ahead of the Labor party 51-49 on the two party preferred across the state, but still 50-50 in regional areas.