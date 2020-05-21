Continued COVID-19 testing the key to successful recovery

NORTH Coast health authorities say testing for COVID-19 must continue even as case numbers dwindle.

Chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District Wayne Jones said clinics in the local health district had conducted more than 10,600 tests as of Tuesday, but there was no room for complacency.

“Our local community should be proud of the actions they’ve taken so far, both in heeding the physical distancing and gathering restrictions, and in coming forwards for testing,” he said.

“With travel restrictions now confirmed to ease even further on June 1, I’d like to reiterate the critical importance of coming forward for testing at your closest COVID-19 Fever Clinic or GP Respiratory Clinic if you have any flu-like symptoms at all.

“We encourage people to be tested again if they develop flu-like symptoms, even if they have previously had a negative test.

“By getting tested, you can help stop the virus spreading in your area.”

Mr Jones said the case numbers for the region fell by one this week after further testing excluded a person in the Ballina region.

This reduced the total number of confirmed cases in the LHD to 56.

Of these 56 cases, 51 are now recovered. There are no cases being treated in hospital.

More information and statistics for Local Government Areas can be found here.

Mr Jones said the community should continue to practise social distancing and thorough hygiene including regular hand washing and use of hand sanitiser.

“While out and about, don’t forget that physical distancing is still in place, so be mindful of keeping clear of other people and avoiding large groups,” he said.