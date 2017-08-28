Continuing an enduring Legacy

TODAY marks the start of Legacy Week for 2017, and with a busy schedule planned Legacy treasurer Bob McFarlane is hoping to raise much needed funds during their annual week-long appeal to support the 300 war widows who live in the Clarence Valley.

"We'll have people in Grafton, Maclean, Yamba and Iluka, because Grafton Legacy looks after the whole Clarence Valley,” Mr McFarlane said.

"Each year we provide Christmas parties and mid-year functions, we help our ladies with their pensions or any other things they need to do, especially with the Department of Veterans' Affairs. We provide assistance with small jobs.”

Mr McFarlane said he was proud to be able to continue the Legacy tradition, which began in Australia in 1923 and started in the Clarence Valley in 1953.

"We were only formed originally because when the blokes came home from the First World War there were a lot of widows and children who weren't getting any support from anybody,” he said.

"We've got about 80 volunteers just for this week, and the Legacy club in Grafton has 23 members, and we're all volunteers, so what you spend in the Valley, stays in the Valley.

"There's a lot of things that DVA does do, but there's a lot that they don't do, and that's where we help our war widows.

"We hope that everyone supports us, this is our major fundraiser for the year, and in past years we've raised just over $20,000 for the week, and if we can get to there this year that would be fantastic.”

Grafton Legacy will have stalls at the Link at Grafton Shoppingworld during Legacy Week, as well as Grafton Coles on Thursday and Friday. For more details on Legacy Week in the Clarence Valley, contact the Grafton Legacy on 6642 2669.