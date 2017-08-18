Contract awarded for Glenugie to Tyndale upgrade

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Deidre Randell from RMS and Page MP Kevin Hogan dig the first soil on for the Glenugie to Tyndale Pacific Highway build.

A MAJOR contract has been awarded for the Pacific Highway upgrade, with Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announcing a Seymour Whyte Limited - Ostwald Brothers joint venture would deliver a 35-kilometre section of the upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale.

"This is great news for our community. This pipeline of contract awards means there are about 2500 direct jobs and 7500 indirect jobs expected to be supported across the Woolgoolga to Ballina section by the middle of next year," he said.

"Most of the road building, bridges, piling and concrete supply contracts have now been awarded for the 155-kilometre Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade and we are on track to open to traffic by 2020."

New South Wales Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the latest contract covered works between Tyndale and Maclean, the Richmond River and Ballina Bypass.

"All contracts have been awarded for the section's bridges, including the 1.5-kilometre bridge over the Clarence River at Harwood and the 980-metre Broadwater Bridge over the Richmond River," Mr Gulaptis said.

For more information about the project and to keep up to date, visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/woolgoolga-to-ballina/index.html.

The upgrade is due to open by 2020 and is being funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments on an 80:20 basis.