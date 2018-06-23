Contract locked up: 90 new workers needed for jail job

A GRAFTON electrical contractor, who has won a massive contract to install more than 120km of cable at the new Grafton jail, will need to add 90 people to his workforce.

McGrath Electrical and Data owner Scott McGrath said his company was approved to install the jail's security cabling.

"It means installing at least 50,000m of fibre optic cable and more than 70,000m of copper cable," Mr McGrath said.

"And it will employ 90 people, all of them local.

"We're working with TAFE, John Holland and the government to provide training for the people we'll need."

Mr McGrath said he already had workers on site, but needed to get an additional 90 up to speed when the level of work increased over the next eight weeks.

Mr McGrath said all the workers would begin work with "data tickets", which would be good news for the region when the local roll-out of the NBN began.

Contractors Saab and Chubb Fire & Security, who subbed out the data cabling installation to McGrath, said there were big advantages to finding a local business with the skills to do a job on this scale.

Chubb's project supervisor Corie Ross said: "As soon as I talked with Scott, I knew they were right for the job.

"To have a local resource to tap into with this know-how and experience was always going to be an asset to the facility," Mr Ross said.

Saab site manager Graham Jones said McGrath was impressed with the small crew the company had on site already.

"This crew has been particularly impressive," Mr Jones said.

"I know from experience at regional jobs you can find yourself dealing with ratbags, but they've been outstanding.

"It's such a bonus for us to find a company that's local, competent and up with all the latest technology."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said employing another 90 local people at the jail site would add to an already significant local workforce.

"Forty-seven per cent of the workforce are local to the Clarence Valley, with 26 per cent of the onsite team being apprentices," Mr Gulaptis said.

"This is a significant boost to the local job market and economy.

"I'd like to express my thanks to those helping deliver this important project including Northern Pathways, Saab Australia and Chubb Fire & Security for making it a priority to work with local businesses."