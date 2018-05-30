Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis

THE EMOTIONS of a group of Pacific Highway subcontractors chasing $7.3million in unpaid invoices are swinging between hope and despair after meeting with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

Mr Barilaro and NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbes met about 20 representatives of the 23 Wave 5 subcontractors in Grafton on Monday.

The contractors were left in dire straits when Queensland construction company Ostwald Bros went broke last August with debts totalling more than $60million.

