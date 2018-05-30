Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis
Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis
News

Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

Tim Howard
by
22nd May 2018 7:33 AM

THE EMOTIONS of a group of Pacific Highway subcontractors chasing $7.3million in unpaid invoices are swinging between hope and despair after meeting with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

Mr Barilaro and NSW Small Business Commissioner Robyn Hobbes met about 20 representatives of the 23 Wave 5 subcontractors in Grafton on Monday.

The contractors were left in dire straits when Queensland construction company Ostwald Bros went broke last August with debts totalling more than $60million.

For the full, subscriber only story click here. 

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man charged in Grafton over Coffs Harbour shooting

    Man charged in Grafton over Coffs Harbour shooting

    News DETECTIVES investigating a shooting earlier this year in Coffs Harbour have arrested and charged a man in Grafton today

    Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    premium_icon Contractors hopes and fears after deputy premier meeting

    Politics "John seemed genuine about trying to help us."

    CRASH COURSE: Getting the rescue run-down overseas

    premium_icon CRASH COURSE: Getting the rescue run-down overseas

    News Local volunteer travels overseas to further skills

    KNOCK-OUT: Stowe claims back-to-back wins

    premium_icon KNOCK-OUT: Stowe claims back-to-back wins

    Sport Grafton boxer stops opponent in third round

    Local Partners