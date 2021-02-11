Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Nymboida River.
The Nymboida River.
Council News

Control of water supply the Council show-stopper

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Negotiations over one of the most critical issues for the Coffs Harbour and Clarence regions could be finally coming to head.

We might finally take control of our own water supply.

Currently, the Regional Water Supply Scheme which provides both local government areas with water via the Shannon Creek Dam is dependent upon water from the Nymboida River.

READ MORE: Is the Coffs/Clarence water supply up for sale?

However, key pieces of infrastructure and the Water Extraction Licence which enables water to be taken from the river lies with Essential Energy.

WILD RIVERS: The Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley regional water supply is dependant on the flow from the Nymboida River.
WILD RIVERS: The Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley regional water supply is dependant on the flow from the Nymboida River.

This afternoon Coffs Harbour councillors will debate a secret recommendation based on a confidential report outlining recent progress made with Essential Energy regarding the potential transfer of key water assets.

READ MORE: ‘OPTIMISTIC’: Councils to continue talks over water supply

While little is known about the negotiations, the vote comes at a critical time after meeting minutes tabled at a Clarence Valley Council meeting last September indicated Essential Energy might look to sell the assets to a private buyer.

In 1922, the Clarence River County Council was formed to oversee the Nymboida Hydro-Electric Scheme. Construction commenced in June 1923 and was operational by November 1924. It was severely damaged by flood in 2013.
In 1922, the Clarence River County Council was formed to oversee the Nymboida Hydro-Electric Scheme. Construction commenced in June 1923 and was operational by November 1924. It was severely damaged by flood in 2013.

Critical to the region’s water supply are the Water Extraction Licence, the Nymboida Weir and a tunnel which transports water to Regional Water Supply infrastructure.

READ MORE: No more questions: Key players tight-lipped on water supply

Central to the issue has been the Nymboida power station, which has lay dormant since it was significantly damaged in 2013, as CVC have previously indicated they have little interest in taking on the historic building.

It is understood Essential Energy have a preference to sell all the assets together and previously stated they have an obligation to ensure a “fair and equitable opportunity” for interested parties to attain the them.

clarence valley council coffs harbour city council nymboida hydro electricity nymboida power station nymboida river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIGH TEA TO HIGH SEA: Roslyn leads way to navy career change

        Premium Content HIGH TEA TO HIGH SEA: Roslyn leads way to navy career change

        Careers A career in finance is a world away from the Royal Australian Navy, but for one Clarence woman the change in career has given her new purpose to life

        IN COURT: 18 people facing Maclean criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 18 people facing Maclean criminal court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Maclean court today

        Daily Catch-Up: February 11, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 11, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #12

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #12

        Cricket Check out who made the Clarence River Best XI this week