Controversial development back before council

A CONTROVERSIAL development that was denied by Clarence Valley Council will return to the December meeting for review.

The applicant for the DA for 47 Turf St, Grafton, which would see five additional dwellings added to the lot, has submitted an application seeking a review of council's refusal to grant development consent at the September meeting.

The applicant is asking council to consider the revised proposal against the three grounds for refusal and consider new issues that arise due to proposed changes to the development design.

The development has been contentious since it was lodged, with neighbours giving a deputation at council to argue there were privacy issues and safety issues with Maud Lane so close to the new units.

Council has received four submissions in opposition to the development, with some suggesting the changes still do not address the issues with the development.

However, one Grafton resident whose property backs onto the development has written a submission in favour of the proposal.

"I am a long-term resident of Grafton, having lived 52 years at 217 and 221 Bacon St, which backs on the proposed development. I would like to point that that the people objecting to this development do not have the support of all local residents in fact, quite the opposite.

"We, the undersigned, believe the development would be beneficial to Grafton and the community in every day, including quality new development for our city, creation of employment opportunity for local tradespeople, increased housing on ground level that would be idea for the senior citizens in our community, proximity to th pool, See Park and the CBS, and would make much better use of a large portion of vacant land that is currently in a rundown state and under-utilised."

The resident has submitted a petition with a number of signatures from Turf St, Maud St and Bacon St.

The officer's recommendation suggests that council recommendation to refuse the DA on September 21, 23018 be upheld.

Council will vote on the issue at the full council meeting on Tuesday.