Banned official on Manly's radar

Peter O'Sullivan could land at Manly as the club's recruitment manager

Peter O'Sullivan could land at Manly as the club's recruitment manager

MANLY is expected to meet former Roosters official Peter O'Sullivan about becoming the Sea Eagles' new recruitment manager.

The controversial O'Sullivan was banned from the NRL in October 2016, with the league cancelling his registration.

O'Sullivan was stood down and forced to explain why a substantial amount of money had been deposited into his account by former brothel owner Eddie Hayson.

At the time the NRL integrity unit had been probing whether O'Sullivan was a "fit and proper" person to be in rugby league.

The NRL will, however, strongly consider allowing O'Sullivan - known as one of rugby league's finest talent spotters - back into the game.

The governing body hasn't formally announced O'Sullivan's return because no club has officially offered the former Storm recruitment manager a full-time position.

O'Sullivan had previously been linked to the New Zealand Warriors.

Manly won't officially interview him but club officials are set to meet with O'Sullivan and other possible candidates.

It comes amid reports coach Trent Barrett may look at leaving.

On Wednesday night, Channel 9 reported Barrett and his manager, Wayne Beavis, met with a lawyer in Sydney.

The report suggested Barrett could walk away after this year through a breach of contract.

Could Trent Barrett be heading out the door?

It was claimed Barrett hadn't received the support staff he was promised when he joined Manly.

One of those vacancies was recruitment manager, a position that should shortly be filled.

Manly chief executive Lyall Gorman said Wednesday's meeting was a "personal matter" for Barrett and not football related.

"The coach's contract runs until 2020 - he and I work together on a daily basis and he is totally committed to the club and the playing group," Gorman said.

Gorman said another sign of club security was the decision to extend assistant coach John Cartwright's contract.

Barrett didn't call Wednesday's city meeting - it was arranged by a third party.

It is believed though that Barrett has no intention of quitting. He wants to fight the fight with his playing group, particularly the Trbojevic brothers, Jake and Tom.

Barrett and Manly chairman Scott Penn were unavailable for comment.

Manly is preparing for a big match against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday at Allianz Stadium.