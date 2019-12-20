Controversial trainer slams ‘deceitful’ fitness influencers

Fitness lovers are being taken for a ride by Instagram influencers who get surgery, such as butt implants, to sell ‘dishonest’ fitness plans: James Smith

Controversial personal trainer James Smith has slammed "deceitful" fitness influencers who surgically modify their bodies then profit by manipulating people on social media.

Smith built a huge following online with his cut the crap approach to fitness.

He said online figures who get surgery, such as butt implants or Brazilian butt lifts to change their body then sell fitness plans, are "dishonest" and "manipulative".

British personal trainer James Smith. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"When we look at butt implants and hip surgery people are now trying to alter their physique in a way that totally changes their anatomy," he told Confidential.

"If people are transparent about it (surgery) that's one thing, but a lot of people are lying and being deceitful about it.

"Then they can sell a booty plan, they can pay a personal trainer to write a glute trainer plan, put it online and tens of thousands of impressionable teenagers buy it and they make $49 per transaction.

"You've got women selling booty plans who have had surgery or have just got genetically gifted hips and knowing the people buying these products are never going to look like them."

Fitness influencers can make big money selling fitness plans via Instagram.

Instagram influencers continue to make millions through fitness plans - Kayla Itsines is estimated to be worth about $50 million while Emily Skye's net is $30 million.

Smith is not indicating either of these women have earned their fortune through illegitimate means.

But what about the success stories of these plans that are plastered all over social media?

Just like traditional "before and after" examples, Smith said these, too, are manipulated.

"The fitness industry is run by people marketing their hyper responders," he said.

"When 1000 people try these plans, 10 pop out with these amazing transformations.

"If these people were to post the top one per cent of their transformations, that still gives them 500-1000 transformations."

Smith is embarking on a sold out Australian tour early next year and has a book with Harper Collins available for pre-order now.