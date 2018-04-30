NRL humiliated as busted star quits Dally M post

THE NRL has been forced to perform a humiliating backflip after controversy erupted over Dally M judge Ruan Sims' votes for the Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles round seven clash on the 22nd of April.

The women's rugby league star was scolded on social media by fans after giving Manly forward Api Koroisau a point despite him missing nine tackles in the Sea Eagles' 44-10 defeat to the Eels.

Sims gave two points to Eels skipper Tim Mannah, who played off the bench, and three points to Eels half Mitchell Moses.

It was later revealed Sims was playing in another women's game for Cronulla against Newcastle at Shark Park while the men's match was taking place at ANZ Stadium. It is a requirement for judges to be present at each match. The NRL launched an investigation following the revelation.

The 36-year-old Sims stood down from her role as judge on Monday, announcing her move via social media.

"There was a late change in my playing schedule and this meant I was unable to attend the Eels vs Sea Eagles match live," Sims posted on Twitter.

Ruan Sims was forced to stand down.

"I understand there is a requirement to watch matches live when judging for Dally M points. I respect the game and more importantly I value the integrity of the game above all else.

"My mistake was an honest one, albeit a mistake that I should not have made.

"For this reason I have made the decision to stand down as Dally M judge."

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said the competition would re-vote on the match in place of Sims.

"We must maintain the integrity of the awards and we will ask one of the other judges on the panel to review the game and allocate Dally M points," he said.