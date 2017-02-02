Menu
Detectives from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command involved in Strike Force Stanlea, targeting the supply of prohibited firearms, made an arrest in February 2017.
Detectives from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command involved in Strike Force Stanlea, targeting the supply of prohibited firearms, made an arrest in February 2017.
Convicted drugs and firearms suppliers set to walk free

Jasmine Minhas
4th Jun 2018 12:30 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
A SEVEN month-long police investigation into the supply of firearms and illicit drugs on the Coffs Coast will see the possibility of two offenders released on parole in just over a month following their sentencing in court.

A third man received parole following the sentencing at Coffs Harbour's District Court on Friday.

Strike Force Stanlea, comprising of detectives from Coffs Clarence Police District, was established in June 2016 to investigate the supply of prohibited firearms in the region.

In February 2017, Glenreagh residents Scott Anderson and Brenton McPherson, and Coffs Harbour brothers Carter  and Lawson Ney were arrested and charged after detectives uncovered 123 cannabis plants and nine firearms during a search of homes at Mould Cl, Coffs Harbour and Tallawudja Creek Rd, Glenreagh.

Gun seized by Strike Force Stanlea.

The four men were refused bail and McPherson was later released.

Earlier this year McPherson received a two-year Intensive Corrective Services order for his part in the syndicate.

In court on Friday, Lawson Marshall Ney, 22, was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment by NSW District Court Judge Peter Whitford for unlawfully selling firearms, supplying drugs, supplying cannabis and supplying firearm to an unauthorised person.

He has since been released on parole for time already served.

Firearms seized in Strike Force Stanlea operations in the Coffs Clarence Local Area Command.

His brother Carter David Ney, 23, will be released on parole on July 31 with time served over the same offences after he was sentenced to two years and six month imprisonment.

Scott Anderson will also be released on parole on July 31 after he was sentenced to three years imprisonment for several counts of supplying prohibited firearms and cultivating cannabis.

The three men were also sentenced to four-year good behaviour bonds.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour drug offences firearms offences nsw police
Coffs Coast Advocate

