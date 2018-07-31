Beach groper pleads guilty to sexually assaulting mother

A 78-YEAR-OLD man who groped a young mother's breasts while she was on The Spit with her son has walked away from court with a $1500 fine.

Samir Agaybi Gindi pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court this morning to one count of sexual assault.

"The courts and the community won't tolerate this sort of abuse against women," Magistrate Gary Finger said in his sentencing.

"They are entitled to go to the beach or the park without having people to come towards them and press themselves upon them, let alone touch them."

Mr Finger ordered a conviction be recorded.

"Think again before you want to approach someone like this young lady on the beach," he said.

Commonwealth prosecutor Amalia Baker-Smith told the court of the terrifying attack on June 13 this year while the young mother was enjoying a day at the beach with her son.

She said Gindi put his arm around the woman's shoulders.

"The defendant said, 'Sorry, I'm just a loving person I do this to everyone'," Mr Baker-Smith said.

The court heard the woman declined Gindi's invitation to go for coffee.

Gindi then took out $20 gave it to the woman's young son and told him to take his mother "out for something nice".

"During the conversation but both hands on shoulders, she tried to wiggle free and rubbed her right arm," Ms Baker-Smith said.

Gindi invited the woman for coffee and she again declined.

He then tried to kiss the woman who pushed him away.

Gindi then grabbed the woman's breast twice.

The woman captured part of the attack on video.

"The actions would have been quite frightening. She was alone with her young son," Ms Baker-Smith said.

Defence lawyer Mollie Roper, of Cooper Maloy Legal, said Gindi had no criminal history.

She said he was born in Egypt and moved to the Gold Coast as an adult and worked until retirement as a labourer.

Ms Roper provided reference letters written by Gindi's daughters and family friends.

"Friends and family speak to shock that he had been charged," she said.

Mr Roper said family and friends found out about the attack via the news.

She said Gindi has suffered from depression since 1990 and broke up with his wife five years ago.

Ms Roper said Gindi had an appointment with a psychologist within the next week