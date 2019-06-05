Menu
A new photo Trent Thorburn that has been uploaded with a Tinder profile purportedly belonging to him.
Crime

Trent Thorburn reportedly on Tinder

by Chris Clarke
5th Jun 2019 11:34 AM
TRENT Thorburn appears to be using the dating app Tinder after his release from prison.

A Tinder profile purportedly belonging to the 22-year-old is being shared online this week.

Thorburn's father, Rick, then murdered Tiahleigh in an attempt to cover up his son's crime.

It is unclear whether the account is actually operated by Thorburn, but the mother of slain schoolgirl expressed concern about the account on social media.

Tiahleigh Palmer was killed by her foster father Rick Thorburn.
Tiahleigh Palmer was killed by her foster father Rick Thorburn.


"Yes someone found Trent thorburn on tinder! No they aren't the same pics that have been blasted through the media," Cindy Palmer wrote online.

"Truth is this has been the behaviour … from the very beginning!! I'm not sure why everyone is so shocked, I mean come on! People have obviously forgotten … they danced at her funeral, they lied and covered up … murder for 11 months, they put posts up looking for more homestay children. He showed up to dance concerts.

"Like the list goes on!!!!!! The callous disregard the entire family have always had for what they have done has ALWAYS been apparent and the reality of them all moving on with and living their lives as if nothing has happened has always been there!!! IVE ALWAYS SAID THE ONLY LIFE SENTENCES GIVEN OUT, ARE TO THE FAMILY!!!"

