Murderous lover's ultimate betrayal of tattoo artist husband

Margaret Anne Otto has been sentenced for murdering tattoo artist Dwayne “Doc” Davies.

TWO people convicted of the murder of tattoo artist Dwayne "Doc" Davies have been handed lengthy jail terms.

A Supreme Court jury on Monday found Margaret Anne Otto, 47, of Risdon Vale, and Bradley Scott Purkiss, 43, of Elderslie, guilty of murdering Mr Davies on May 26, 2017.

The jury found Purkiss shot and killed Mr Davies and Otto was involved in planning the murder.

Purkiss was sentenced to 24 years jail with a non-parole period of 14 years while Otto was sentenced to 15 years jail with a non-parole period of 7½ years.

Chief Justice Alan Blow said Purkiss "took advantage" of Mr Davies' friendship and trust when arranging to kill him.

"The murder involved betrayal - the betrayal by Ms Otto of her husband and by Mr Purkiss of a close friend," Chief Justice Blow said.

"The killing was planned for at least eight hours before the firing of the fatal shot.

"During that time Mr Purkiss could have changed his mind and Ms Otto could have intervened to save her husband's life."

The Crown case was that Otto and Purkiss, who both had "longstanding grievances" with Mr Davies, formed a plan to murder him.

WIFE MAKING BIRTHDAY CAKE WHILE PLOTTING MURDER

It was also the Crown case that Purkiss "lured" Mr Davies to his Elderslie property on the evening of May 26 where he shot and killed Mr Davies, hid the body in a shed and buried it at a Levendale property the following evening.

Purkiss argued he had been framed and Otto denied knowing anything about the killing until afterwards.

The trial took five weeks.

