Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Sampieri is due to face nearly 90 more charges. Picture: Hollie Adams
Anthony Sampieri is due to face nearly 90 more charges. Picture: Hollie Adams
Crime

Alleged dance school attacker facing 90 more charges

15th Jan 2019 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE convicted rapist accused of sexually assaulting and choking a seven-year-old girl in a dance studio toilet is due to face nearly 90 more charges relating to threatening phone calls he allegedly made in the weeks before the attack.

Anthony Sampieri, 55, was on parole for rape when he allegedly made a series of harassing phone calls prompting a businesswoman to complain to police on October 25.

 

An officer, who has since been stood down, interviewed Sampieri but did not notify parole authorities that he had potentially breached his parole.

Police will allege that on November 15 he allegedly raped the girl in Kogarah before the attack was stopped by two men, who Sampieri allegedly slashed.

He will face Sutherland Local Court today where 87 counts of using a carriage service to menace will be laid.

More Stories

Show More
charges convicted rapist crime dance school sex attack nsw

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    News It's a question that has plagued Lower Clarence residents. Now there is an answer.

    Uni acceptance a dream come true

    premium_icon Uni acceptance a dream come true

    News 'I never thought about going to university'

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    News Our wild one's health in serious decline

    Coffee van livin' la vida mocha

    premium_icon Coffee van livin' la vida mocha

    News Large cap with two sugars, the road workers coffee order

    • 15th Jan 2019 6:00 AM

    Local Partners