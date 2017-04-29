Conviction over a $89,500 betrayal of trust

FROM the outside, Yamba man Ian McDonald appeared to be a model friend to his former employers, selflessly helping the computer-illiterate couple pay household bills online and driving them to doctors' appointments.

But it was a charade that could not last forever, and on Wednesday the 55-year-old was ordered by Maclean Local Court to pay back a sum of more than $89,500 which he took from the couple's accounts.

According to court documents, McDonald was employed by James Brown, former owner and operator of the Yamba Tyre Centre, in 2011, as a casual bookkeeper and shop hand.

As he was known to the family personally, he was also entrusted to pay Mr Brown's bills and utilities from both his personal and business accounts via internet banking, and was given the authority to use their Mastercard for business purposes.

McDonald paid himself a wage of $20 an hour.

When the business ceased trading in April 2013, he offered to continue helping Mr Brown pay household bills, and would drive him and his sick wife to appointments, which he was remunerated for with small cash payments.

But in September 2015, when Mr Brown's son Glen contacted McDonald via email to get his parents' internet login details, there was no response for weeks.

On October 3, 2015, Glen received an email:

"G'Day Glen,

...As you will soon find out, I have misused funds from the account, James did give me approval as co signature(sic) to manage the account on his behalf.

Over the years, mainly while I was unemployed, I have been using this account for my own household expenses, and my gambling addiction..."

McDonald went on to say in the email that since Glen contacted him he had been trying to find ways to reimburse the account.

"I am truly sorry for what I have done..., it wasn't my intention just a solution to my own problems," the email read. "I just pray that we can sort this out between ourselves."

The couple's son reported the incident to police, who confirmed a number of suspicious transactions from April 2013- July 2015, totalling $89,596.55.

In April last year, McDonald met with police and made full admissions to the transactions, saying everything was done 'by the book' before the Yamba Tyre Centre closed.

He was charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and in Maclean Court on Wednesday he was convicted and sentenced to 250 hours of community service and was ordered to pay back the missing money.