Conviction recorded for fatal crash, but no penalties

The District Court heard the car hit a tree after it left the road and then came to rest down a steep embankment. Clair Morton

A 74-YEAR-old man who was acquitted on one charge relating to a car crash that killed his wife has been convicted on another, lesser charge relating to the same matter.

But Geoffrey John Byron, of Macksville, has escaped further penalty as Judge Stephen Walmsley chose to merely record the conviction. The judge also reduced the mandatory licence disqualification to two years, backdated to the day of the crash, April 19, 2017.

On Tuesday a jury acquitted Mr Byron of a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death, but the court had to deal with another charge, negligent driving occasioning death, related to the fatal crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon, north of Grafton.

Both the defence and Crown agreed the crash and its aftermath were punishment enough.

"I ask you not impose a custodial sentence,” the Crown prosecutor said.

"The loss of his wife is a greater punishment than anything your honour could impose.”

Yesterday, Judge Walmsley said while he used the same evidence presented to him in the previous case, negligent driving had a different threshold of proof, which required him to find the offence proven.

But he said factors including the good character of Mr Byron, an absence of a criminal record, a driving record without serious offence and the death of his wife of 43 years in the accident were all reasons to not impose new penalties.