Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queen candidate Zahli Stevens.
Queen candidate Zahli Stevens.
News

Cookbook pays homage to Jacaranda Festival's of the past

Kathryn Lewis
by
3rd Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIAL cookbook will pay homage to Jacaranda Festivals of the past while helping ensure it continues.

Jacaranda Queen candidate Zahli Stevens has created a cookbook to fundraise for the festival which includes recipes from past queens, matrons of honour and princess as well as a few local faces.

"It's a mixture of sweet and savoury," Ms Stevens said.

"I have put my personal favourite in there which is a lemon and blueberry cake with cream cheese icing."

Ms Stevens said there was lots of sweet treats and a few family recipes passed down through the generations.

The book has been printed locally at James and Dare Creative and local businesses are able to sponsor pages in the book.

"It is very important to keep local business involved,' she said.

The book sale is available now for pre-order at $12 or will be available in local stores soon for $15.

Businesses who would like to sponsor a page in the book can contact Ms Stevens on 0447 581279.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 3

    Christchurch shooter loses it in court

    Christchurch shooter loses it in court

    Crime Australian accused of Christchurch shooting rants, shouts at lawyer

    IGNORANCE: Grafton Dean hits back at ‘doomsday waffle talk’

    premium_icon IGNORANCE: Grafton Dean hits back at ‘doomsday waffle talk’

    Environment School principal's criticism 'totally inappropriate'

    Budding musician's journey from busking to recording studio

    premium_icon Budding musician's journey from busking to recording studio

    News 14-year-old Zion Edgar makes first step in his flourishing career