Cookbook pays homage to Jacaranda Festival's of the past

A SPECIAL cookbook will pay homage to Jacaranda Festivals of the past while helping ensure it continues.

Jacaranda Queen candidate Zahli Stevens has created a cookbook to fundraise for the festival which includes recipes from past queens, matrons of honour and princess as well as a few local faces.

"It's a mixture of sweet and savoury," Ms Stevens said.

"I have put my personal favourite in there which is a lemon and blueberry cake with cream cheese icing."

Ms Stevens said there was lots of sweet treats and a few family recipes passed down through the generations.

The book has been printed locally at James and Dare Creative and local businesses are able to sponsor pages in the book.

"It is very important to keep local business involved,' she said.

The book sale is available now for pre-order at $12 or will be available in local stores soon for $15.

Businesses who would like to sponsor a page in the book can contact Ms Stevens on 0447 581279.