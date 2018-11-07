Cool change on the way

WITH temperatures in the Clarence Valley reaching the high 30s, the pending cool change could give the area the relief it needs.

Meteorologist Brett Dutschke from Weatherzone said because of continuous heating in the centre of Australia and a north-westerly wind ahead of a stronger cooler change, the heat from the centre of Australia had been pushed to northern NSW and southern parts of Queensland.

"The heat peaked yesterday and today, because a cooler change is very close, and that cooler change will be initiated by plus and a chance of thunderstorms late today,” he said.

"The cooling will be enhanced by a southerly wind change, and it's one of the deepest southerly changes we've had in about a month.”

Mr Dutschke said people would notices it was drier once the change had gone through.

"The change will be most noticeable on Thursday because the southerly change will be so strong,” he said.

"It will go from being not just hot and humid to being cool and dry.”

Thunderstorms are predicted late this afternoon, and Mr Dutschke said the rain would be a welcome change.

"The cooler days and nights to follow will also be quite welcome,” he said.

This is the hottest November period in six years.

"Our forecasts suggest 38 is more likely today because of the increasing cloud coverage,” Mr Dutschke said.

"It looks similar to yesterday, but the humidity will probably be feeling two or three degrees hotter.”

The hot weather has Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service on high alert with all permits suspended from midnight last night and the fire danger reading at very high yesterday.

Clarence Valley RFS superintendent Stuart Watts said while it had been hot, there was a good amount of rain a few weeks ago which had kept grass wet, but conditions were starting to dry out.

"Our forested areas can start to carry fire, so as the weather increases and the fire danger increases, it's only a matter of time before we have a lot of fires,” he said.

"(Yesterday) the Bureau of Meteorology posted a very high fire danger and what I can see at this point of time is those conditions will carry on until today.”