Cool coastal cafes looking to change your world

ARE you looking for a sea change within the Clarence Valley this summer? These three established businesses, each located in the region’s hottest destinations, are looking for a new owner.

Cafe Angourie

Located in the heart of Angourie, this cafe is offered for sale at $220,000 on a walk-in-walk-out basis, allowing for the new owner to trade immediately. The perks of the deal include a select retail offering and liquor license.

Cafe Angourie also offers a liquor license with the sale.

Wooli Shop

Located at the entrance to the village, the $2 million dollar price tag not only scores you a thriving business, but also one acre of coastal commercial land with three shops and a residence.

The Wooli Shop is located at the entrance to the popular village while also boasting a constant flow of customers from the neighbouring resort.

Sandbar Cafe & Restaurant

Located on Yamba hill, right across from Yamba’s main beach, the Sandbar Cafe & Restaurant is offering $160,000 on a walk-in-walk-out basis. The property comes with a full commercial kitchen, well-designed layout for indoor and outdoor dining as well as a long lease in place to ensure security from day one.

