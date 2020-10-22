Cool coastal cafes looking to change your world
ARE you looking for a sea change within the Clarence Valley this summer? These three established businesses, each located in the region’s hottest destinations, are looking for a new owner.
Cafe Angourie
Located in the heart of Angourie, this cafe is offered for sale at $220,000 on a walk-in-walk-out basis, allowing for the new owner to trade immediately. The perks of the deal include a select retail offering and liquor license.
Wooli Shop
Located at the entrance to the village, the $2 million dollar price tag not only scores you a thriving business, but also one acre of coastal commercial land with three shops and a residence.
Sandbar Cafe & Restaurant
Located on Yamba hill, right across from Yamba’s main beach, the Sandbar Cafe & Restaurant is offering $160,000 on a walk-in-walk-out basis. The property comes with a full commercial kitchen, well-designed layout for indoor and outdoor dining as well as a long lease in place to ensure security from day one.