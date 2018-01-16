Cool sea visits the Clarence

"COOL" or "a bit fresh" or "bloody hell", are a few of the terms used to describe the seawater temperature on the Clarence Coast in the past couple of weeks.

Clarence Valley Lifeguard coordinator Greg Wylie said he preferred the term "refreshing" to describe the cold current washing past local beaches at the moment.

But lifesavers at Main Beach on Sunday were less circumspect with the frosty water temperature a constant topic of conversation every time one of them entered the water.

"It's definitely the coolest I've seen during a summer," said Jim Dougherty during his patrol on Sunday.

Swimmers were even more vocal, with shrieks of surprise as they hit the water.

Mr Wylie said he never experienced the water so cold, but said even so, local swimmers were lucky.

"You can still stay in the water for a good while," he said. "And the kids don't even seem to notice."

He said the cold current had shown up early in January, but with the weather being so hot, the cooler water was doubly refreshing.

Mr Wylie said swimming conditions had worsened considerably in the past 24 hours with heavy seas and southerly winds pounding the coast.

"We closed Turners Beach and Pippie Beach all day today and closed Brooms Head and Minnie Waters during the high tide period in the morning," he said.

He welcomed the exodus of tourists from the area this week as morning high tides promised to make beaches dangerous for swimming.

"We had high tide at 8.06am today, so that's 9am tomorrow, 10am the next day, basically a week of high tides, big waves and storm surge each morning," he said.

A powerful swell, peaking at more than 3.5m built up throughout Monday with the Hunter through to the Far North Coast to bear the brunt of the conditions, particularly on the incoming tide.

Similar conditions have been forecast for today with the entire state coast from Eden through to the Queensland border likely to experience the challenging swell.

Natural geography will play a part and offer some protection, though southern facing and open beaches are most likely to be greatly impacted.