21°
News

Cooper chases All-Schools dream on to State stage

Matthew Elkerton
| 16th Jun 2017 4:00 AM
Action from the Daily Examiner shield opens match between South Grafton High (yellow) and Maclean High (green)
Action from the Daily Examiner shield opens match between South Grafton High (yellow) and Maclean High (green) Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY UNION: South Grafton High School student Lewis Cooper is focussed ahead of a campaign with the NSW Combined High Schools rugby squad at the NSW All Schools Championships.

Cooper, 16, was selected in the 40-man CHS squad after successful trials for the North Coast side last month. The squad will be split into a firsts and seconds team before clashing with AICES and ISA sides on Sunday.

The matches will act as a trial run for the CHS sides before the Championships at Knox Grammar next week.

Cooper was forced to make the decision between CHS and NSW Country sides after earning selection in both squads last month. With an eye on his future, the explosive inside centre chose schoolboys rugby as it had better pathways.

"It is good to make the squad, it was pretty tough at the trials but we had a few good games,” he said.

"I just want to push as hard as I can and try to make the Aussie Schoolboys side at the end of the year.”

Cooper is in the running for Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards to be presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 11.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  combined high schools lewis cooper nsw all-schools rugby nsw chs rugby rugby union

Hogan refutes climate leak as party room tension builds

Hogan refutes climate leak as party room tension builds

PAGE MP's name has appeared on a leaked list of Coalition members who opposed the Clean Energy Target in the Finkel Report.

Rotary offer help to restore Maclean helipad

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter waits at Maclean Hospital.Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner

Options being discussed after closure

Prominent artist says it's time for gallery to expand

IT'S TIME TO EXPAND: Clarence Valley artist Graham Mackie, centre, at his Three Amigos exhibition at Grafton Regional Gallery in 2014, pictured with James Willebrant and Soren Carlbergg.

Gallery downgrade would go against NSW trend for regional galleries

Emergency services respond to rollover at Mororo

Ambulance

Police, ambulance and fire crews respond to single vehicle accident

Local Partners

OAM awarded to Wooli ophthalmologist

Ophthalmologist and Wooli resident awarded highest honour on Queens Birthday

Julie proves painting and pumpkins do mix

Julie Hutchings is swapping her artists brushes for a soup ladle as the special guest soup maker at this weekend's Friends of the Gallery soup day.

Artist guest cook at Gallery soup day

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Animal art collection on show at Yamba Museum

One of the public program exhibitors will be Alpaca owner Kathleen ​Werry.

Come out and see animal display as part of art show

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

Large Bush Block Surrounded By Bundjalung National Park

552 Pottery Lane, Woombah 2469

Residential Land Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With ... $260,000

Beautiful bush block selectively cleared with all services ready to connect. With a sealed road to the property as well as formed access road to the actual...

Beautifully Presented Home 150m To River

7 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 4 $439,000

This home is surprisingly private with appealing easy-to-maintain gardens and lawns, and located just 150 meters to the Clarence River. Inside, a sunny eat-in...

Prime Position in Heart of CBD

2/39 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Perfectly poised within walking distance to all amenities and providing ease of maintenance, 2/39 Mary Street is sure to stir interest from the market. Comprised...

Buyers Take Note!

193 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Low set, out of flood and close to schools and shops a fantastic offering suited to both owner occupiers and investors alike! Boasting a very comfortable floor...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!

417 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 6 3 6 $635,000

Approx 25 years ago, this allotment of over one half an acre was secured. Positioned for privacy with rolling views over the Golf Course the evenings on the deck...

FINDERS KEEPERS - GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

361 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Retro style exterior with a renovated modern interior! Low set and complete, this three bedroom home with a brand new bathroom and and stylish kitchen could be...

Angourie Living on Three levels

Spookys 5 / 8 BAY STREET, Angourie 2464

Apartment 4 2 2 $729,000

Close to the ocean with views from this three storey townhouse. Built for the family with three bedrooms plus loft bedroom and two and a half bathrooms. Currently...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $345,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Retiree&#39;s Retreat

18A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $240,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!