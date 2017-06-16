Cooper chases All-Schools dream on to State stage

RUGBY UNION: South Grafton High School student Lewis Cooper is focussed ahead of a campaign with the NSW Combined High Schools rugby squad at the NSW All Schools Championships.

Cooper, 16, was selected in the 40-man CHS squad after successful trials for the North Coast side last month. The squad will be split into a firsts and seconds team before clashing with AICES and ISA sides on Sunday.

The matches will act as a trial run for the CHS sides before the Championships at Knox Grammar next week.

Cooper was forced to make the decision between CHS and NSW Country sides after earning selection in both squads last month. With an eye on his future, the explosive inside centre chose schoolboys rugby as it had better pathways.

"It is good to make the squad, it was pretty tough at the trials but we had a few good games,” he said.

"I just want to push as hard as I can and try to make the Aussie Schoolboys side at the end of the year.”

Cooper is in the running for Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards to be presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 11.