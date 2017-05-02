Cooper four-try haul leads Rebels to big win

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels enforcer Austin Cooper enjoyed a welcome switch into the back line against Nambucca Heads Roosters, finishing with a four-try haul and a try assist in the 44-8 win.

Cooper was the recipient of first class service from experienced half Hughie Stanley who steered the side around the park with ease in the Group 2 Rugby League round five clash.

"The whole backline was just working in sync out there, there was really good talk and Hughie was on fire for us," Cooper said.

The rampaging centre had three tries before the main break and managed to break his way through tired defenders with a 30 metre dash from dummy-half to score his fourth in the second half.

"I was stoked to come away with four tries," he said.

"I was sort of hoping I could get one more to eclipse what Nic (McGrady) did the week before against Orara Valley."

McGrady finished with his own four-pointer against the Roosters along with Cam Stewart, Kayan Davis and Stanley as the back line fired at Coronation Park.

Grant Brown was the other player to score for the visitors in the nine try to two romp.

While it was the back line chiming in with all the spoils, Cooper said the main work began in the forward pack with Brown and captain Grant Stevens paving the way for their outside men to capitalise.

"The two second rowers were just on fire out there. Their work ethic and intensity was second to none," he said.

There was a scary moment for both sides with ambulances being called twice in the game for a Nambucca player and for Rebels winger Cam Stewart.

Stewart was thrown over the touch line after putting Cooper in for his third try with the outside back coming away with a bruised disc and damaged muscle.

SCORELINE: SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 44 (A Cooper 4, H Stanley, C Stewart, K Davis, G Brown, N McGrady tries; A Taylor 4 goals) def NAMBUCCA HEADS ROOSTERS 8.