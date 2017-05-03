24°
Cooper impresses on tour

Jarrard Potter
| 3rd May 2017 5:00 AM
STRONG: Lewis Cooper hits the line while on tour for NSW CHS Open Development Squad's tour of South Africa.
STRONG: Lewis Cooper hits the line while on tour for NSW CHS Open Development Squad's tour of South Africa.

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: After two man-of-the-match performances on tour for the NSW Combined High Schools Open Development Squad's tour of South Africa against some of the country's toughest schoolboy rugby players in South Africa, Lewis Cooper has also taken home the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month award for April.

After four games, the development squad recorded two wins and two losses, and Cooper said the tour was a great learning experience.

"We got better by the end of the tour, and we improved as a team with every game," he said. "We trained every day while we were over there, so it was pretty intense but good."

After starting off the bench for the first two games, Cooper made his most impact in the last two matches when he was elevated to the starting 15.

"I just did my job, and did what I had to do," the 16- year-old said.

Taking part in the St John's College annual Easter rugby festival, Craig Howe, who travelled with the coaching staff for the team, said Cooper impressed everyone with his efforts.

"Particularly after the game against Paarl Boys' High School, who have been undefeated in three years and are ranked at the top of schoolboy rugby in South Africa and the toughest schoolboy team I have seen in my life, Lewis didn't take a backward step," Howe said.

"He made his way into the starting team from that, and his carries were fantastic and as an inside centre he stood up in defence.

"We gave out two best backs and two best forwards awards, and he was well deserving of one of the best back awards, and he won a players player award too so his teammates appreciated the work he was doing too."

Cooper said he rated his time spent helping to coach underprivileged South African children as a highlight of the trip.

"It really opened my eyes and gave me an appreciation of what we have here in Australia," he said.

Howe said Cooper was a great ambassador for rugby union.

"He certainly did everyone in the Clarence Valley proud with how he conducted himself," Howe said.

"The stuff off the field with the underprivileged players to help their development, all the boys were fantastic and helpful.

"It's a real culture shock, and the kids don't realise what difficulties are until they see what some kids have to go through."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  jetts fitness lewis cooper nsw chs rugby union sportsperson of the month

